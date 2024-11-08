State-run NTPC on Friday unveiled its hydrogen-fuel buses, which are set to operate in Ladakh, on the occasion of the 50th foundation day of the country’s largest power generator.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh virtually launched the hydrogen-fuel buses.

Singh also announced the successful synthesis of CO2 captured from flue gas with hydrogen produced from a PEM electrolyzer, which was then converted into methanol at NTPC’s Vindhyachal plant.

Both the CO2 capture plant and the CO2-to-methanol plant are the first of their kind in the world, marking a historic step in carbon management and sustainable fuel production, he said.

“The steady addition to our Renewable Energy footprint, including Nuclear, underscores our ambition to create a sustainable future with infinite possibilities,” Singh said.

NTPC has been working on Gen-4 ethanol, green urea, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The company said it had developed and tested ‘first indigenous catalyst’ for Methanol Synthesis and that it had made ‘substantial’ progress with hydrogen, carbon capture, and other innovative technologies.

NTPC’s 50th-year logo ‘reflecting its legacy and contribution in India’s progress’ was also unveiled on this occasion.

Several new IT applications were also launched, and a special comic book on NTPC’s Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) was released. GEM is NTPC’s flagship CSR programme, which has benefitted over 10,000 girls from the rural communities.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing a fourth of the power requirement of the country.