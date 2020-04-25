NTPC Vindhyachal becomes India’s largest power plant to achieve 100 per cent Plant Load Factor

NTPC Vindhyachal has become the largest power plant of the country to achieve a plant load factor (PLF) of 100 per cent. The 100 per cent PLF means that the power plant was run at its full capacity of 3760 MW for a certain period.

This is a significant development because the average PLF of power plants across the country hovers at around 60 per cent. Prior to this, other NTPC power plants, such as the Talcher Thermal plant of 460 MW has also been run at 100 per cent PLF. But no plant with an installed capacity close to NTPC Vidhyachal has achieved this till now.

An official statement said that this 100 PLF was achieved on April 13, in the midst of the countrywide COVID-19 lockdowns.

NTPC group’s total installed capacity is 62110 MW. The group has 70 power stations i.e. 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 joint venture power stations.

The second 660MW unit of India’s first ultra-supercritical power station NTPC Khargone also became commercial during the lockdown period.