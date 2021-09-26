Companies

NTPC wins 1.9 GW in CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III 5 GW tender

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 26, 2021

NTPC Ltd has won 1.9 GW in the e-auction of CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III of 5 GW tender which will enable a saving of CO2 a greenhouse gas of over 3 million tons every year, the company said Saturday in a release.

"NTPC was the single largest capacity winner and together with this capacity of 1.9 GW, NTPC now has over 6.3 GW capacity won through competitive biddings," the release added.

As per the release, this development shall pave the way for NTPC's plan of 60 GW RE capacity by 2032. CPSU scheme shall promote Atmanirbhar Bharat since projects have to necessarily use domestic content.

Published on September 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NTPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like