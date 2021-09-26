NTPC wins 1.9 GW in CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III 5 GW tender

NTPC Ltd has won 1.9 GW in the e-auction of CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III of 5 GW tender which will enable a saving of CO2 a greenhouse gas of over 3 million tons every year, the company said Saturday in a release.

"NTPC was the single largest capacity winner and together with this capacity of 1.9 GW, NTPC now has over 6.3 GW capacity won through competitive biddings," the release added.

As per the release, this development shall pave the way for NTPC's plan of 60 GW RE capacity by 2032. CPSU scheme shall promote Atmanirbhar Bharat since projects have to necessarily use domestic content.