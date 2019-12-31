Companies

NTPC’s installed capacity crosses 58,000 MW

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on December 31, 2019

NTPC Ltd has increased its total installed capacity to 58,156 MW with the commissioning of the first unit of 800 MW at the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha.

A company statement said the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has risen to 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW, respectively, after the new addition.

“During the current financial year, the company has installed a total of 3,030 MW capacity across five different plant locations...NTPC aims to achieve a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032,” the statement said.

NTPC now operates in 55 power stations (24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 2 hydro, 1 wind and 11 solar projects) and has 10 coal and 1 gas station, owned by joint ventures or subsidiaries and 11 renewable energy projects.

