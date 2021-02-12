NTPC’s installed power generation capacity crosses 64GW

NTPC’s overall installed power generation capacity reached 64,075 MW with the commissioning of Kameng hydroelectric plant in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The 600MW hydro-project has been built by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

Even as it marks this feat, over hundred workers at its under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydro-project in Uttarakhand remain missing, with hopes of them being found alive having dimmed. The 520MW Tapovan Vishnugad project was hit by a massive flash flood on February 6 after a glacial outburst.

NTPC has set up a medical camp in the region to aid the local villagers who were affected by the floods, the firm said in a statement. A public information centre has also been working at the project site to provide information and facilitate the family members of the missing workers.

The damage to the project, which was due to be commissioned in 2023 after several delays, is estimated at ₹1,500 crore, Minister of Power RK Singh had said while visiting the site.

The Kameng project had similarly received clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in December 2004, but was delayed multiple times due to devastating flash floods among other reasons.

With a total installed capacity of 64,075 MW, NTPC presently has 71 electricity generation stations. Additionally, the group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction.