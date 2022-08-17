NTPC’s installed solar power capacity surpasses 2 GW

State-run NTPC said that it has commissioned the 56 megawatt (MW) Kawas solar PV project in Gujarat this week taking its total commissioned solar power capacity to more than 2 gigawatts (GW).

Besides, the country’s largest power generator has around 1,625 MW of solar projects under implementation.

NTPC has become the world’s first energy major to declare its energy compact goals. Recently it has collaborated with NITI Aayog to achieve the ‘net zero’ targets,” the Maharatna company said in a statement.

Renewable push

The NTPC Group plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032. Presently, it has 2.3 GW of commissioned renewable capacity with 3.9 GW under implementation and execution. The Genco also has 4.9 GW of RE capacity under tendering process, which will further bolster the firm’s green energy portfolio.

NTPC is steadily lowering its carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through installation of RE projects in its existing stations and putting up green field RE projects. The company has planned 262 MW floating solar on over 1,300 acres of its own reservoir area by installing over 9,50,000 PV modules across stations, of which 242 MW has been commissioned.

This includes a floating solar of 100 MW at Ramagundam in Telangana, 92 MW at Kayamkulam in Kerala, and 25 MW each at Simhadri (Andhra Pradesh) and Kawas (Gujarat). These projects would light more than 2,00,000 households, and would be instrumental in reducing over half million tonnes of CO 2 emission on an annual basis.

Besides these, the projects would entail savings of five trillion litres of water per annum, sufficient to meet the yearly water requirements of 15,000 households.