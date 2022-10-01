State-run NTPC on Saturday said its cumulative power generation grew 15 per cent YoY to 203.5 billion units (BU) during the April to September 2022 period with high generation indicating an improved performance and increase in demand for power in the current fiscal year.

NTPC Rihand (3000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh was the top performing thermal power plant with 90.22 per cent capacity utilisation, or Plant Load Factor (PLF), between April to September 2022. Overall, the PLF of NTPC coal stations stood at 76.3 per cent during H1 FY23.

It is a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in the Operation and Maintenance of the power plants, NTPC said in a statement.

The total installed capacity of NTPC is 70,234 megawatts (MW). The country’s largest power generator is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. It is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC is the first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), it added.

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed intobusiness areas like fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy.