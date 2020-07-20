NTPC’s total installed capacity reaches 62910 MW

NTPC Limited has increased its total installed capacity to 62910 MW.

The increase is on account of 800 MW, Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project, successfully completing Trial Operation.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC group has become 62910 MW, a company statement said.

With a total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising of 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations, the statement added.