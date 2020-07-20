Companies

NTPC’s total installed capacity reaches 62910 MW

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 20, 2020 Published on July 20, 2020

NTPC Limited has increased its total installed capacity to 62910 MW.

The increase is on account of 800 MW, Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project, successfully completing Trial Operation.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC group has become 62910 MW, a company statement said.

With a total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising of 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations, the statement added.

Published on July 20, 2020
NTPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cognizant appoints new Executive V-P (Strategy & Technology)