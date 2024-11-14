NTT Data is looking to invest a few billion dollars in India over the next two to three years, said Amir Durrani, Executive Vice President, Applications and Business Process Outsourcing, NTT DATA Inc.

“We have close to a billion dollars of business in India. The investments will be focused across the portfolio including apps BPO configured, the data centre side, and marine cables. Our value proposition to our clients is not just data centre , applications, or cloud, but the entire stack. From our strategy perspective, whether it is growing our headcount in India from a services perspective or growing the local India market, both are top priorities right now for NTT DATA,” Durrani said.

For NTT Data, whose revenue is $30 billion, about $12 billion comes from Japan, and the balance – $18 billion approximately – from other parts.

Largest headcount

Outside of Japan, the company’s home market, India has the largest headcount with about 40,000 employees. Globally, NTT Data has 190,000 people. Annually, it looks to grow its headcount by 10 percent to 15 percent.

“When you look at our strategy in terms of scale, from an innovation or a transformation perspective, India is the heart of all three. It is the key place where we will continue to scale. A key innovation hub for us is India and we continue to invest there,” he explained.

“For us to be comparative across the globe, our focus continues to be significant growth in India outside of Japan and that will happen across our entire portfolio - whether data centers, applications, infrastructure, BPO, or even tech solutions.”

NTT Data is one of the few providers in the market today that can provide end-to-end services, from consulting to data centres , hosting the data centres, and providing the services through the data centre , he said.

“We have consulting in India for not only the Indian market but Europe, and North America. We have business processes being delivered out of here and contact centers running. The basic infrastructure services come out of India. When we talk about providing services across the stack to our clients globally, we have those capabilities to deliver them from India, which gives us the benefit of scale, cost, productivity, and innovation,” Durrani said.

