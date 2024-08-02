State-run NTPC is scouting for technology partners, both in the country and abroad, for Bharat Small Reactors (BSR) as the power generation behemoth aims to expand into the nuclear energy sector.

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget proposals for FY25 proposed that government will partner with the private sector for setting up BSRs as well as for R&D of Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR).

Sources said that NTPC is progressively looking at nuclear energy to expand its non-fossil fuel portfolio and BSRs could be the answer to that. The company is scouting for technology partners for setting up BSRs. The search includes exploring technologies from both domestic and foreign firms.

NTPC is scouting for land in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Karnataka to set up nuclear power plants. The final approval on land will be done by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

Besides, the Maharatna company has already inked a joint venture agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to set up a nuclear power plant with 2,800-megawatt capacity in Mahi-Banswada (Rajasthan). The project cost is around ₹51,000 crore. Project work is expected to start by FY25-end and it could take around 8 years to set up the plant.