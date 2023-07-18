The number of profitable unicorns is projected to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27 across most sectors, according to an analysis of 100 unicorns by Redseer.

Furthermore, profitable unicorns in India could generate 5X the profit in FY27 compared with FY22, according to the study. The top four sectors expected to drive the highest pool of profit in the coming years are fintech and financial services, B2B, SaaS and e-commerce.

After experiencing a sharp funding peak during FY22 totalling $50 billion, the sector witnessed a gradual onset of funding winter over the subsequent quarters, leading to a 70 per cent drop in FY23 to $15 billion. Moreover, many of these negative-margin companies are expected to see funding changes, a drop in valuation and a move to a much lower growth trajectory.

Profitability

“Listed tech companies have made significant improvements over the last five quarters. Paytm launched new products, expanded into new business segment and upsold or cross-sold to existing customers to increase revenue per customer and reduce CAC. Zomato increased take rates from restaurant partners and delivery costs from customers,” said Mohit Rana, Partner at Redseer.

A similar path to profitability has also been observed among global peers. Uber increased take rates to 28 per cent in 2022, an increase from 15 per cent in 2021, reduced incentives for drivers and expanded revenue streams.

Challenges

Mohit elaborated that the increasing cost of capital and interest rates, the recession in developed markets, a decline in the value of tech stocks and the slowdown in consumer internet growth have all been challenges for sustained funding. Consequently, start-ups are focusing on expediting their path to profitability and reducing burn rates.

In regards to private unicorns and publicly listed companies valued over $1 billion, the Redseer states that there are about 100 unicorns and fewer than 400 public companies with a market cap of over $1 billion.

Enhancing revenue

The path to profitability trickles down to enhancing revenues and decreasing costs. While pushing ad revenues, backward integration and increasing margins/take-rates can enhance revenue, optimising CAC, reducing returns and reducing customer service costs can slash operating costs.

“Many players are focusing on increasing their share of the digital ad market, which has a significant opportunity to drive revenues.” In terms of reducing costs, he mentioned, “Players can further reduce customer service costs while maintaining a high CSAT score, only 10 per cent of companies have optimized their spend while maintaining a good CSAT,” he added.

