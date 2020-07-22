NUOS Home Automation’s IR touchless thermal scanner gives tough fight to Chinese products

NUOS Home Automation has successfully sold over 5,000 units of its recently-launched IR Touchless Thermal Scanner, an alternative to the Chinese scanners widely available in the Indian market.

These touchless scanners do not need any human intervention and is an ideal product for safety from Covid-19 in commercial spaces like factories, offices, institutions, residential societies, and households.

“These scanners are superior in quality and also cost less compared to the Chinese scanners, priced at ₹13,999. While the company has successfully sold over 5,000 units in India and globally since its launch in May 2020. NUOS has witnessed a plethora of challenges as well as opportunities right from the procurement of materials to setting up a distribution network,” the company stated in a press release.

“However, the silver lining amidst the Covid-19 scenario has been the opportunities being created by NUOS in terms of generating employment, sales and bringing about innovation on the lines of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative by PM Narendra Modi. The company hired more than 100 employees. NUOS has sourced raw material and services from Indian companies leading to an exchange of cash flow in the country’s trade,” the company added.

Neil Savant, Director, NUOS, stated that India holds the potential to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the future. He sought manufacturer-friendly policies and infrastructure to encourage the growth of ‘Make in India’ along with revised taxation benefits to start-ups. He added that easy to procure funding and loans and structured reforms for promotion, marketing, logistics, and supply chain would help tackle challenges.