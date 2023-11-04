Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) said on Saturday that it had reached a significant milestone with the coal-based supercritical thermal power plant in Ghatampur (Kanpur) synchronising successfully with the 765 KV grid.

The development is an important milestone for NUPPL, a joint venture of lignite miner NLC India (NLCIL) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL), as it brings the unit closer to commercial operations. NLCIL has set a target of operationalising the unit by March 2024.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at NUPPL for their dedication and hard work in achieving this significant milestone. We are proud of the progress made and remain committed to delivering efficient power to the people of India,” NLCIL Chairman Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

NUPPL’s thermal power plant (TPP) is now preparing for the next milestone of coal firing, which will pave the way for the much-anticipated Commercial Operation Declaration (COD), he added.

The entire power of 1980 megawatt (MW) of NUPPL TPP has already been tied up with the states of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and all the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) are in place. The main plant boiler package is executed by L&T, the turbine package by GE and BOP package by BGR.

In addition to the power plant, NUPPL is also making strides in the development of the linked coal mine, Pachwara South coal block in the Dumka district of Jharkhand, which will provide a sustainable source of fuel for the end-use power plant.

NUPPL’s commitment to environmental sustainability is exemplified by the plant’s state-of-the-art design, featuring supercritical boiler and turbine-generator sets, along with adherence to the latest environmental standards through the implementation of FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurization) and SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technologies, ensuring Zero Liquid Discharge.

NUPPL remains committed to contributing to the nation’s energy needs while prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and excellence in all its endeavours.