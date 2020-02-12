Companies

Nutanix opens India headquarters in Bengaluru

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Infrastructure software vendor Nutanix announced on Wednesday it has officially commissioned its new India headquarters.

The new 2,000 square feet Bengaluru headquarters brings together the sales, engineering, research and development, service and support functions under one roof, the NASDAQ- listed company said in a statement.

The facility has been developed to maximise the Nutanix presence in the city, attract more engineering and support staff, and further showcase the company’s expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions - to grow its regional client base, it said.

Nutanix had recently appointed Balakrishnan Anantharaman as Vice President and Managing Director of Sales for India and SAARC, the statement noted.

