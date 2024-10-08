Nyati Group, a leading player in Pune’s real estate sector, has made a significant leap by adopting Qubit’s next-generation 3D visualization and analytics tool, Navigo.

This strategic collaboration has enhanced Nyati Group’s real estate sales across its portfolio of premium properties, particularly in high-end projects. The move aligns with the Group’s vision of utilizing cutting-edge technology to improve the home-buying experience and boost operational efficiency in property sales.

Harish Shroff, Director of Sales and Marketing, Nyati Group, said, “Integrating Navigo into our sales process has been nothing short of transformative. It is as though we can teleport our clients into their future homes, even before they are ready.”

“After initial conversations and expectations set through brochures, Navigo takes over the entire client experience to take it to a whole new level. It offers an immersive experience, giving prospective buyers a real sense of how the project will unfold”

Ajjay Parge, Co-Founder of Qubit, emphasized the transformative impact of Navigo on real estate buying and selling, “Navigo is redefining how customers engage with properties. We are not only assisting sellers in closing deals but crafting immersive experiences for buyers”

With Proptech investments tripling between 2022 and 2023, reaching $13.4 billion, the collaboration between Nyati Group and Qubit reflects the powerful synergy between real estate expertise and technological innovation.

Navigo has become a central tool for Nyati Group’s sales strategy, playing a key role in two upcoming high-end projects, enhancing the home-buying journey for customers and sellers alike, the company added in a statement.