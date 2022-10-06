Nykaa and Middle East brand Apparel Group announces strategic alliance to create a omnichannel beauty retail platform in the GCC market.

On Thursday, both brands announced the partnership. According to its disclosure to the exchanges, both companies have undertaken an omni-channel, multi-branded beauty retail operation business in the countries that are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)- the Kingdom of Bahrain, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)- through an entity to be incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, in which FSN International will hold 55 per cent stake and the balance will be held by Apparel.

Falguni Nayar, CEO of Nykaa said that Nykaa will bring its multi-brand retail expertise and beauty playbook, e-commerce expertise and technology.

The strategic Alliance with Apparel group will help Nykaa in leveraging the Apparel Group’s robust offline retail network and deep market relationships to build distinctive GCC-focused beauty offerings in the Kingdom of Bahrain, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and technology-led Nykaa is now set to bring its understanding of the beauty category and strong partnerships with domestic and international brands to GCC’s consumers.

