Nykaa IPO to open for public subscription on Thursday

The initial share sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs Nykaa, an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, is set to open for public subscription on October 28.

The three-day initial public offering will conclude on November 1, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.19 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders, it added.

Earlier, the fresh issue size was ₹525 crore.

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholders TPG Growth IV SF, Lighthouse India Fund III, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, JM Financial, Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

The company received SEBI’s approval on October 11 to launch the initial share sale.

Expansion and bringing down debt

According to the draft papers, the company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for expansion, by setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses.

It also plans to retire some of its debt, which should bring down interest costs and further shore up its profitability.

In addition, the company is planning to deploy the proceeds of the IPO for marketing and promotional activities to focus on strengthening its 13 brands, such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals and Kay Beauty, along with establishing and promoting new brands.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, is a digitally native consumer technology platform delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.

The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals — Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

Strong growth in FY21

The company has reported a net profit of ₹61.94 crore for FY21 compared to a net loss of ₹16.34 crore in FY20. Its revenue from operations jumped to ₹2,441crore in FY21 from ₹1,768 crore in FY20.

It clocked nearly 57 per cent CAGR in gross merchandise value (GMV) from FY19–FY21 and more than 48 per cent CAGR in revenue terms from FY19–FY21.

The company is one of the leading influential lifestyle platforms in India with over 12.6 million followers across leading social media platforms as of March 2021.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial and ICICI Securities are merchant bankers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.