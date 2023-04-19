NYSE-listed DISCO, a leader in artificial intelligence-enabled legal technology, has set up an office in Gurugram, marking the company’s entry into India.

The new office, which will operate locally as CS Disco India PVT Ltd (DISCO India), will allow the company to expand its services and enhance its capabilities to provide 24/7 professional support to customers globally.

DISCO provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments.

Also read: Jakson Green to develop green hydrogen refuelling station in Delhi

“Enterprises and law firms want a partner they can work with on a global scale. The opening of our India office is an exciting next step in our evolution that will allow us to provide a 24/7 customer service and support model to clients worldwide”, Kiwi Camara, Co-Founder and CEO of DISCO.

“Our track record of product innovation, including the recent introduction of DISCO’s AI chatbot Cecilia, is changing the industry’s expectations about what legal technology can do. With our team in India, we will be able to accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers”.

Krishna Srinivasan, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director at DISCO, said “Opening an office in India is a strategic move that we believe will enable DISCO to accelerate growth. This office will also allow DISCO to tap into a new global pool of diverse professionals who share the vision of transforming the legal industry through advanced software and cutting-edge technology”

DISCO’s India employees will join a global workforce of about 600 people.

“India has become a major technology talent hub and our expansion is not just a geographic move, but a strategic one that aligns with our goal of building a strong and diverse global team,” said Jignasha Amin Grooms, Executive Vice President and CHRO.