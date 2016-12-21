O2 Spa opens three outlets in Bengaluru

O2 Spa announced the launch of three new facilities in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking its total number of outlets to 81 across 18 cities. The company had recently outlined plans to invest $15 million in the Indian market, to grow to 150 outlets across 30 cities from the current portfolio.

Ritesh Mastipuram, founder and Managing Director, O2 Spa, said: “In an industry that is pegged at $200 million in India, we are excited to be leading the game changing dynamics in bringing about a wellness revolution.”