Tech unicorn o9 Solutions on Wednesday announced that it has raised $116 million from its existing investors.

The investment was led by General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero, the equity firm’s climate investing efforts, along with existing investors KKR and Generation Investment Management. The investment values o9 Solutions at $3.7 billion, up from $2.7 billion since the company’s last investment round in January 2022.

Founded in 2009, o9 Solutions, an enterprise AI software platform provider, has raised $417 million in funding over eight rounds, according to data from Crunchbase

o9 Solutions also announced that General Atlantic Operating Partner Gary Reiner has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We continue to be thrilled with o9’s terrific customer value proposition, offering truly material and measurable outcomes relative to traditional planning software vendors and thereby providing strong blue chip client satisfaction,” said Gary Reiner, Operating Partner at General Atlantic.

“The investment by our existing investors at a premium to our last funding round and against a backdrop of an overall pullback in market valuations is continued validation of our performance and execution against our long-term strategy,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9 Solutions.

