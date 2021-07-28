Oakwood, Sensation Group team up for two properties in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Hospitality management brand Oakwood has signed up with Sensation Group to manage two properties – Oakwood Hotel & Apartments, Hyderabad and Sensation Apartments, Bangalore, to be ready by 2024.

Oakwood currently manages four properties in India with a fifth property slated to open in the first quarter of 2024. The addition of Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Hyderabad and Sensation Apartments Bangalore, managed by Oakwood, will increase the group’s portfolio within India to seven properties by the end of 2024.

“We are delighted to partner with Sensation Group to deliver hospitality excellence and sophisticated living spaces for this new generation of travellers, who appreciate efficiency and value without comprising on their service expectation,” Dean Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of Oakwood, said in a statement.

Oakwood will manage two new properties followed by a pipeline of new projects. Slated for completion by June 2024, the Hyderabad property will comprise 350 rooms and serviced apartments. Sensation Apartments Bangalore is a 1,200-unit property that is slated to open in the last quarter of 2024.

“We look forward to setting a new benchmark for the serviced apartments sector and beyond that, grow this industry with Oakwood in India,” said Bhavishya Gupta, Founder of Sensation Group.