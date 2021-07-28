Oakwood, Sensation Group team up for two properties in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Hospitality management brand Oakwood has signed up with Sensation Group to manage two properties – Oakwood Hotel & Apartments, Hyderabad and Sensation Apartments, Bangalore, to be ready by 2024.
Oakwood currently manages four properties in India with a fifth property slated to open in the first quarter of 2024. The addition of Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Hyderabad and Sensation Apartments Bangalore, managed by Oakwood, will increase the group’s portfolio within India to seven properties by the end of 2024.
“We are delighted to partner with Sensation Group to deliver hospitality excellence and sophisticated living spaces for this new generation of travellers, who appreciate efficiency and value without comprising on their service expectation,” Dean Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of Oakwood, said in a statement.
Oakwood will manage two new properties followed by a pipeline of new projects. Slated for completion by June 2024, the Hyderabad property will comprise 350 rooms and serviced apartments. Sensation Apartments Bangalore is a 1,200-unit property that is slated to open in the last quarter of 2024.
“We look forward to setting a new benchmark for the serviced apartments sector and beyond that, grow this industry with Oakwood in India,” said Bhavishya Gupta, Founder of Sensation Group.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...