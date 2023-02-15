Luxury carpet brand, Obeetee Carpets, which has been primarily into exports, is looking to ramp up domestic sales by setting up retail stores across key markets. The ₹800-crore company, which has more than 95 per cent of its business coming from exports, is looking to clock sales worth ₹100 crore from the domestic market in the next two-to-three years.

More retail stores

According to Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, the company is keen to expand its domestic footprint. The brand currently has four retail stores in India and plans to open four more in 2023.

“We have gone into the domestic carpet business over the last few years and Indian customers are increasingly recognising the importance of high quality and good design. We are keen to expand domestic footprint,” Chatterjee said after announcing the opening of Obeetee’s new retail store in Kolkata on Wednesday.

While domestic sales will grow in size, it will continue to account for a small share in the company’s overall business as the international business will also grow at a steady pace, he said.

According to Angelique Dhama, CEO, Obeetee Retail, the brand’s new studio in Kolkata is a slightly different concept, showcasing hand-knotted and luxurious carpets in a colonial themed studio-store.

“An ardent and firm believer in quality craft, Obeetee has a progressive mindset and is proud of the recent domestic expansions we have done. Each one enables a region to experience the opulent and artisanal world of Obeetee Carpets,” she said.