Oberoi Group to open star hotels in Andhra Pradesh, invest ₹1,500 cr

The Oberoi Group is planning to invest ₹1,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh in setting up new star hotels.

This was informed by the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Rajaraman Shankar, to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who met the latter in Amaravati on Monday.

Shankar said the Group is interested in setting up hotels in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills along with operating a tourism centre in the Paderu region.

“The Group will build all hotels with seven-star facilities. Oberoi has come forward to invest ₹1,500 crore, thereby providing employment directly to 1,500 and 11,000 people indirectly,” the State government said in a release.

The Chief Minister told officials to provide all necessary permissions for Oberoi projects in the State under a single window system.