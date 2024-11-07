Luxury hospitality chain Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Ltd is gearing up to debut in the UK with a landmark property in London’s Mayfair. Grosvenor and EIH London Investments Ltd on Thursday announced that South Molton, in London’s Mayfair, will be home to the first Oberoi Hotel in the UK. Work began on site in November 2023, and all phases are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, the statement added.

Grosvenor secured planning permission for the restoration of the 33,000 sq. ft Listed Building in 2022, as part of its wider South Molton development. This project, currently the West End’s largest mixed-use development, will include the hotel, new office space, housing, cafes, shops, restaurants, community and leisure spaces, the statement added.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group,added, “Our partnership with Grosvenor marks an important milestone in our international growth. London has always been a key market for our guests. We are excited to bring our distinctive hospitality experience to the heart of London. The Oberoi, Mayfair, will not only be a celebration of our brand at a prime location, but also an opportunity to showcase our service excellence.”

Rachel Dickie, Executive Director of Investment and Development, Grosvenor, said, “Confirming a brand as prestigious as Oberoi Hotels & Resorts will have its first UK presence at South Molton, in the heart of Mayfair, is what we mean when we say we are creating a destination of international significance. We are thrilled to have such a fantastic anchor for the project at this early stage of development.”

Besides India, the luxury hotel chain currently has a presence in Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Mauritius.

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of The Oberoi Group, further added: “ This project marks a pivotal moment for our brand’s global journey. The Oberoi, Mayfair, will embody the very essence of luxury, offering guests an intimate retreat in the heart of Mayfair with the dynamic spirit of the city.”

JLL acted for Grosvenor, and EIH London Investments Ltd was advised by Johnny Sandelson, the statement added.