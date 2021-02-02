Ocugen, Bharat Biotech to commercialise Covaxin in US

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ocugen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech have announced an agreement to co-develop, supply and commercialise the latter’s Covaxin, an advanced stage whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate, for the US market.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ocugen will have US rights to the vaccine candidate and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval (including EUA) and commercialisation for the US market.
Bharat Biotech will supply initial doses to be used in the US upon Ocugen’s receipt of an EUA. In addition, it will support the technology transfer for manufacturing in the US. In consideration for the exclusive licence to the US market, Ocugen will share the profits from the sale of Covaxin in the US market with Bharat Biotech, with Ocugen retaining 45 per cent of the profits.
The collaboration will leverage the vaccine expertise of Ocugen’s leadership team. In preparation for the development of Covaxin in the US, Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board and Ocugen management have initiated discussions with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop a regulatory path to EUA and, eventually, biologics licence application (BLA) approval in the US market. Ocugen is also in active discussions with manufacturers in the US to produce a significant number of doses of Covaxin to support its US immunisation programme.
“The evaluation of Covaxin has resulted in several unique product characteristics including long-term persistence of immune responses to multiple viral proteins, as opposed to only the spike protein, and has demonstrated broad spectrum neutralising capability with heterologous SARS-CoV-2 strains, thus potentially reducing or eliminating escape mutants. Requiring only a standard vaccine storage temperature of 2-8°C and with the potential to treat all age-groups, Covaxin may offer an important option to protect lives across America,” said Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Ocugen.
The Central Licensing Authority in India has granted permission for the sale or distribution of Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations in the public interest, in clinical trial mode. With the kickoff of what is likely to become the biggest national vaccination campaign in India’s history, Covaxin is being administered as one of the two Covid-19 shots available under emergency authorisation with the first batch of 30 million doses being administered to health professionals and front-line workers.
“Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access. Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. With the recent progression of Covaxin use under EUA in India. We will be able to work with Ocugen to develop a plan to bring Covaxin to the US market,” Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said in a statement.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...