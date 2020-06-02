Office interior company, Flipspaces offers products for post Covid-19

Flipspaces, a commercial interior venture has launched Rebbotspaces, a line of products and services that focuses on creating next-generation commercial spaces that are intuitive, empathetic, and safe, along with ergonomic workspaces.

A press statement from the company said, Rebootspaces presents brands with an integrated offering of products ranging from Social Distancing, Hygiene and Sanitisation and Touchless Automation mapped specifically to a brand’s requirements.

“Commercial real estate leasing and expansion are expected to bounce back after a muted demand for the first quarter post lockdown since such physical spaces cater to what working professionals look for, which is culture, community, and connection. However, the fundamental tenets of work and workspace design will change, so will the products that go into a workspace. Smart products promoting Social Distancing, Hygiene and Sanitisation and Touchless Operations will be in demand, ” Vikash Anand, Director - Sales and Marketing, Partner, Flipspaces said.

India has 45 million SMEs alone which employ approximately 11 per cent of the working population of the country. This workforce works from different commercial spaces (offices, retail stores, healthcare and education institutions, hospitality outfits) spread across the country. Rebootspaces product line is focussed on helping brands restart their operations while providing a secure and hygienic work environment for their teams, the statement said.

“Smaller outbreaks of the COVID virus are expected to keep happening for a longer time. The smallest of such instances can bring businesses to an abrupt halt. Hence, business owners will place hygiene at the very top of their priority list ensuring a safe and productive work environment for their employees and clients”, added Ankur Muchhal, Co-Founder, Director - Research and Development.

To demonstrate their commitment towards providing a safe environment to the frontline Corona warriors, Flipspaces has also launched a series of outreach activities to address sanitization challenges including installation of Automated Sanitization Booths in police stations across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. These automated sanitization booths prove to be effective in disinfecting visitors in high footfall areas owing to a no-touch process.

Founded in July 2015, Flipspaces is a tech-enabled venture in interior design, products, and projects for commercial spaces.