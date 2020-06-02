Companies

Office interior company, Flipspaces offers products for post Covid-19

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 02, 2020 Published on June 02, 2020

Flipspaces, a commercial interior venture has launched Rebbotspaces, a line of products and services that focuses on creating next-generation commercial spaces that are intuitive, empathetic, and safe, along with ergonomic workspaces.

A press statement from the company said, Rebootspaces presents brands with an integrated offering of products ranging from Social Distancing, Hygiene and Sanitisation and Touchless Automation mapped specifically to a brand’s requirements.

“Commercial real estate leasing and expansion are expected to bounce back after a muted demand for the first quarter post lockdown since such physical spaces cater to what working professionals look for, which is culture, community, and connection. However, the fundamental tenets of work and workspace design will change, so will the products that go into a workspace. Smart products promoting Social Distancing, Hygiene and Sanitisation and Touchless Operations will be in demand, ” Vikash Anand, Director - Sales and Marketing, Partner, Flipspaces said.

India has 45 million SMEs alone which employ approximately 11 per cent of the working population of the country. This workforce works from different commercial spaces (offices, retail stores, healthcare and education institutions, hospitality outfits) spread across the country. Rebootspaces product line is focussed on helping brands restart their operations while providing a secure and hygienic work environment for their teams, the statement said.

“Smaller outbreaks of the COVID virus are expected to keep happening for a longer time. The smallest of such instances can bring businesses to an abrupt halt. Hence, business owners will place hygiene at the very top of their priority list ensuring a safe and productive work environment for their employees and clients”, added Ankur Muchhal, Co-Founder, Director - Research and Development.

To demonstrate their commitment towards providing a safe environment to the frontline Corona warriors, Flipspaces has also launched a series of outreach activities to address sanitization challenges including installation of Automated Sanitization Booths in police stations across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. These automated sanitization booths prove to be effective in disinfecting visitors in high footfall areas owing to a no-touch process.

Founded in July 2015, Flipspaces is a tech-enabled venture in interior design, products, and projects for commercial spaces.

Published on June 02, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
office equipment and supplies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mercedes-Benz adds a top-end petrol and a diesel variant to the LWB GLE
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.