Ogilvy bags top honours at the fifth edition of IndiAA awards

An exceptional communication in the category of elder care was celebrated at the fifth edition of the IndiAA awards, with Ogilvy sweeping the award show.

Advertising major Ogilvy roped in seven metals and Leo Burnett bagged three metals. Ad agency BBDO India and The Womb grabbed two awards each at the ceremony in Mumbai.

In a unique effort to use communication as a force for good, the India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), a globally-focussed integrated advertising trade association, and Rotary (District 3141) teamed up to spread an important message about elder care, and sensitise the younger generation about the needs of their elders.

As IAA IndiaAA Awards Chairman Abhishek Karnani outlined, this year the awards had a special category, in an attempt to highlight a good cause leading to societal change.

The ‘Campaign For Good’ awards decided to honour elders, who have invested a large part of their life in bringing up children, and to showcase how young adults show their love for their elders.

The campaign ‘Good Ol’ Fridays’ created by Adamya Mody, Kanchan Kesari, Reet Sawhney and Sanjana Dora of Ogilvy bagged top honours.

Among the shortlisted campaigns were ‘Oldies Just Want To Have Fun’ submitted by Sayasi Ghosh and Satyajeet More, ‘Lovewithoutfilter’ shared by Yash Ambre, among others.

The awards brought together great minds in advertising, marketing and media, with the edition receiving 450 plus nominations across 18 categories.

The jury comprised eminent marketers and corporates such as Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India, Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances, Abhishek Lodha, MD, Lodha Group, Neil George, MD, Nivea India, Marzin Shroff, CEO, Eureka Forbes and Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Group.

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, spoke on leadership lessons from mystic poets Kabir and Rahim.

Four-wheelers category

In the auto four-wheelers category, Land Rover and its agency Spark 44 bagged the award for ‘Land Rover-The Land of Land Rovers’, while in the auto two-wheelers category there were two Winners.

Bajaj Auto bagged the award for ‘Bajaj Auto-The World’s Favourite Indian’ with its creative agency Leo Burnett, while Honda Motorcycle and Scooter along with creative agency Dentsu One was judged the joint winner for its ‘Honda Activa-Honda Activa 125-Solid Trust. Solid Power. Solid Body.’

Campaigns with a social purpose that received special jury mention were Procter & Gamble India’s ‘Vicks-One In A Million #TouchOfCare’ with creative agency Publicis Singapore.

Mankind Pharma’s campaign ‘Prega News-Mother’s Day 2019 by Preganews #GoodNewsIsGenderFree’ with creative agency ADK Fortune was the second campaign with social purpose that received a special jury mention.

In the government category, the campaign ‘ActionAid India-Join The Dots’, by ActionAid India and its agency WatConsult got top honours.

In the banking and finance category, Tata Capital with creative agency Leo Burnett bagged the top slot for its campaign, ‘Tata Capital-#WedEqual with Tata Capital Wedding Loan.’

There were joint winners in the consumer electronics category. Nokia with creative agency McCann bagged an award for ‘Nokia-Google Lens’ while the Goenka Group with creative agency The Womb received the joint award for ‘Saregama Carvaan-Shaadi ka naya gift’.