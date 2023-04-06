Communication designed by Ogilvy named ‘The Inconsiderate Planet’ for The Hindu won the silver at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2023. The Hindu Group was one of the media partners for the event.

The 13th edition of the The Olive Crown Awards — given by the India Chapter of International Advertising Association — was held on April 5 at the ITC Grand Central in Parel, Mumbai. The awards were presented across 17 categories, including the coveted title ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award, which was presented to PN Mohan for his vision and commitment to restore lakes, dedication in mobilising people and funds for this cause, for his single-minded focus that led to seven lakes near Chennai coming back to life.

Other awardees

The other winners include Famous Innovations that won the ‘Green Agency Of The Year’; Kirloskar limitless which won the ‘Corporate Crusader Of The Year’ for its work ‘A Minute For Nature’ and the ‘Green Brand of the Year’- Gold for ‘Powered by Nature’; and Livpure which won the ‘Green Campaign of the Year’- Gold for ‘Rally for Rivers’. Chirag Rural Development Foundation & People for Animals Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre, both secured the Gold in the ‘Green NGO of the Year’ category. Shreerang Charitable Trust won three awards.

Avinash Pandey, President of IAA (India Chapter), said, “The Olive Crown Awards are a symbol of the intention our association has to use communication as a force for good. The planet belongs to us all, and we owe it to future generations to leave it in a good shape for them. The winning work has been outstanding and should work as an inspiration to content creators and advertisers to carry this torch further and leave a significant imprint on the sands of time.”

