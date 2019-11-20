Companies

Oil India begins exploration in Rajasthan’s Siyasar block

Oil India Ltd has commenced exploration activities, including seismic survey data acquisition, in Rajasthan’s Siyasar block. This block titled RJ-ONHP-2017/9 was won under the first round of bids called under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy.

The block falls under Bikaner and Ganganagar District of Rajasthan. With this, OIL becomes the first operator to begin the exploration activities under the committed work programme (CWP) in an OALP regime block in the country, a company statement said.

OIL has been awarded 21 exploration blocks under OALP-I, II, III and IV rounds.

The revenue sharing contract of the above mentioned block was signed on October 1, 2018.

