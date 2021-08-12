Companies

Oil India Q1 net down 40% sequentially

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 12, 2021

The total income for the quater fell to ₹3,070 crore

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Thursday reported a 40 per cent sequential decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at ₹508 crore as compared to net profit of ₹848 crore recorded in the previous March quarter.

However, for year-on-year basis, the latest bottomline performance was much better than the one in same quarter last year-- when the company recorded net loss of ₹ 248 crore.

For the quarter under review, total income fell to ₹3,070 crore from ₹3,910 crore in the previous March quarter.

However, total income for the latest quarter was much higher than the total income of ₹1,875 crore recorded in the June quarter last fiscal, the company’s filings with the stock exchanges showed.

Published on August 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Oil India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.