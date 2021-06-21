Oil India Q4 net down 27% sequentially

Building equity using the integrity screen
Oil India Ltd on Monday reported a 27 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹1,142 crore. Total income grew by 11 per cent sequentially to ₹7,193 crore.
Profit for the quarter under review fell 34 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The decline in profit is partly due to tax rebates during the previous quarter and year.
For the financial year 2021, profit fell 17 per cent to ₹4,146 crore while revenue grew 7 per cent to ₹23,590 crore. Profit from the firm’s crude oil production business declined 54 per cent during the year to ₹1,446 crore.
The company board on Monday approved a final dividend of ₹1.501 per share for 2020-21. Including the interim dividend paid out in March, the total dividend for the fiscal comes to ₹4.002 per share.
The central government, which controls 57 per cent stake in the firm, will get a total dividend of ₹246 crore.
