Okinawa Autotech to set up third plant in Rajasthan with ₹500-crore investment

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech said it will set up a mega factory in Karoli, Rajasthan with an investment of ₹500 crore and it will be fully operational from October 2023.

This is the company’s third plant after its two factories in Rajasthan.

“This mega factory will be spread across 30 acres of land and will provide employment to more than 5,000 people,” it said.

The plant will have an in-house automatic robotic battery manufacturing unit along with a motor and controller plant, and there will be robotic automation of plastic body parts moulding and a paint shop to facilitate the localisation in the production process.

It also said the manufacturing of the entire range of scooters and motorcycles under its current joint venture with Tacita, meant for domestic as well as international markets, will be done at the new plant.

“As the market leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, we are committed to addressing the most significant issues faced by the sector. The research and development facilities planned in the mega factory will be futuristic to ensure we meet the sector’s demand ahead,” Jeetender Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech, said.