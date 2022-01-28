Ola aims to expand Ola Dash to 20 cities in six months

Mobility major Ola plans to expand its quick commerce service, Ola Dash, by building a network of 500 dark stores spread across 20 cities in the next six months.

Ola Dash currently services nine cities (Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow) through its ‘Store to Door’ service in 10 minutes, spread across 200 dark stores, offering an assortment of over 2500 SKUs. Ola aims to grow the business, taking the order size to more than 500,000 per day by the year end.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Ola has been a leader in the on-demand mobility business for more than a decade. Our advanced geolocation tech, coupled with the very low cost of customer acquisition, gives us a unique advantage in bringing the benefits of mobility to all. Our quick commerce service is an essential part of our connect with customers as they rely on technology and online service to fulfill their daily needs. Over the next few months, we will be expanding our reach and presence to more cities and customers.”

The range of products available on Ola Dash includes fresh produce, snacks and beverages, instant food, home care products, fruits and vegetables, cooking essentials etc. Available on the Ola app, Ola Dash is said to be an expansion of the New Mobility vision that now covers a wider set of customer needs — multi-modal ride hailing offerings, vehicle commerce, crafting unique food experiences with Ola Foods and now, quick commerce with Ola Dash.