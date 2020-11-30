Ola appoints Jose Pinheiro to head global operations for its electric business

Moving ahead with its global electric mobility plans, Ola on Monday announced it has roped in GM veteran Jose Pinheiro as its Head of Global Manufacturing and Operations for its Electric Business.

In this role, Jose will spearhead Ola’s ambitions to build world class manufacturing facilities starting with the world’s largest scooter factory, and then expanding to multiple such facilities across India. These facilities will enable Ola to rapidly bring to market its wide range of two-wheeler products currently under development.

A manufacturing veteran, Jose was earlier the Vice-President of Manufacturing for General Motors Latin America, based out of São Paulo and brings over 45 years of leadership experience. As the Vice-President, Jose managed 16 GM industrial complexes across 9 countries, 2 continents and 5 languages. Jose’s deep manufacturing expertise will be critical in building Ola’s entire range of two wheeler products, starting with the soon-to-be-launched electric scooter, the company said in a statement.

Ola’s first electric scooter, which has already won several prestigious design and innovation awards around the world including Marketing Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award, features many firsts including a seamless design, removable banana battery that is easy to carry and can be charged anywhere. Ola plans to bring many such design and software innovations to its entire product line of two wheelers as they come to market in the coming months.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “I am excited to have Jose join our leadership team at Ola. His deep domain expertise will help us deliver the game changing Ola electric scooter at scale and will help catalyse the Indian EV ecosystem. At Ola, we will continue to strive towards building in India for India and the world. I look forward to working closely with Jose to build our world class manufacturing facilities and accelerate the world’s movement towards sustainable mobility.”

“I am thrilled to join Ola Electric and be part of this inspiring vision. I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team and building a world class manufacturing facility to deliver Ola’s range of electric two wheelers including the upcoming electric scooter. The rapid pace of progress at Ola is impressive and energising and I am looking forward to contributing to Ola’s mission of sustainable mobility. More than anything else I am very excited to be in India and work with this passionate group of people,” said Jose Pinheiro, Head, Global Manufacturing & Operations, Electric Mobility, Ola.