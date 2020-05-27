Ola Electric acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo, to launch electric two-wheeler next year

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) on Wednesday said it has acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV, a move that will help the Indian firm foray into the global premium electric two-wheeler market.
Ola Electric, without disclosing the deal value, said it aims to launch its electric two-wheeler in India in 2021, and the acquisition of Etergo will further bolster OEM’s engineering and design capabilities.
Etergo’s team will continue to be based out of Amsterdam, according to a statement.
Founded in 2014, Etergo has developed an all-electric ‘AppScooter’ that uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range of up to 240 km.
“With European design, strong engineering collaboration and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric aims to transform the over 100-million global two-wheeler market, including the over 20-million (units) Indian two-wheeler market, into a clean energy, digital future,” OEM said.
It added that electric two-wheelers are the most efficient and cleanest solution for urban mobility, which will become even more relevant in the post-Covid world.
OEM plans to set up extensive charging and swapping networks around India and is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a focus on two and three-wheelers, as per the statement.
“The future of mobility is electric, and the post Covid world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of two-wheelers are sold across the world compared to cars,” OEM founder and Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal said.
He added that with electric, digitally connected capabilities, two-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world.
“We look forward to building the best global capabilities in engineering, design and manufacturing for these products to be made here in India,” he said.
OEM had received $250 million funding from SoftBank last year and raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India. The entity is also backed by Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.
Ola Electric was initially established to enable ride-hailing platform, Ola’s electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur in 2017. In 2018, Ola announced its ‘Mission: Electric’ to bring one million electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads by 2021.
“We are looking forward to joining Ola Electric and together, reimagining electric mobility to transform the way the world moves,” Bart Jacobsz Rosier, co-founder and CEO of Etergo BV, said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...