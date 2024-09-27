Ola Electric has announced plans to double its company-owned service centers, expanding from 500 to 1,000 by December 2024.

The company plans to introduce a quick-service guarantee in a phased manner. Customers whose service cases take longer than one day will be provided with a backup Ola S1 scooter, it said. Additionally, its HyperService initiative will utilise AI-powered proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics to detect issues before they arise.

“Ola is expanding its network with a clear focus on enhancing the service and ownership experience of our community, and we will continue to push the boundaries with innovative service initiatives that cater to our fast-growing community across the country,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman, MD, Ola Electric.

Ola Electric is expected to roll out these AI features to all Ola customers starting 10th October 2024.

Furthermore, Ola Electric’s scooter S1 X 2kWh has received the Certification for compliance as per the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components. With this, Ola Electric now has 5 products in both premium and mass-market 2W products that are certified under the PLI scheme.

