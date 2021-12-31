Ola dispatched all December deliveries of electric scooters: CEO

EV manufacturer Ola Electric has dispatched all December deliveries of its electric scooters, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola, said on Friday.

The Ola CEO took to Twitter, sharing an update on the December deliveries for the company’s electric scooters and how the company is coping with a new fully digital process.

The firm has dispatched all units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers.

“Update on December deliveries: we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased,” Aggarwal tweeted.

“Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all,” he added.

“But thanks to all RTOs working with us through holidays to scale up this new digital process. Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states. Will be faster with registration in future!” he said.

Aggarwal shared that the next purchase window for the vehicles will be opening very soon.