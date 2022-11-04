Bengaluru

EV manufacturer Ola Electric has rolled out its 1,00,000th scooter from its all-women-run Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Having commenced mass production in late November last year, Ola Electric has managed to reach this milestone in just 11 months.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder and CEO, said, “Since embarking on our journey towards electrification of India, we have unlocked the potential of EVs in our country by offering customers a much superior product and experience than what any petrol alternative can offer. This milestone is just the beginning. The next 1 lakh will be in half this time as the transition to EVs gathers even more pace. India is closer than ever to making Mission Electric a reality .”

In October 2022, Ola clocked an unprecedented 20,000 units in sales—the highest ever for any EV manufacturer in India. This was 60 per cent growth m-o-m, outpacing the entire EV segment by 2x. Ola said it is also the most dominant OEM in the premium scooter segment across ICE and EVs.

Expansion spree

Ola made a big push during Diwali with the launch of the Ola S1 Air for ₹84,999. The latest entrant into the Ola S1 family, the S1 Air, along with the S1 and S1 Pro, will offer customers a premium 2W experience across multiple price points. The bookings for the Ola S1 Air will begin in February 2023, while the deliveries are scheduled to begin in April of that year.

Ola has also been on an expansion spree on the D2C front. With 50 experience centres in operation already across the country, Ola plans to open 200 centres across different formats by March next year.