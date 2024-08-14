EV maker Ola Electric reported revenue from operations of ₹1,644 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 32.3 per cent from ₹1,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Consolidated net loss stood at ₹347 crore (₹267 crore). However, on a sequential basis, the net loss narrowed from ₹416 crore reported in the January-March quarter.
The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company’s EBITDA loss was at ₹205 crore (₹218 crore).
Ola Electric posted an adjusted gross margin of ₹377 crore for the quarter.
The quarter also witnessed the highest-ever deliveries of vehicles by Ola Electric at 1,25,198 units against 70,575 units delivered in the same period last year.
The company ramped up deliveries of its mass-market scooter portfolio (S1 X portfolio) during the quarter which helped accelerate growth. The existing product portfolio (S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X+) also saw strong demand which continued growth momentum throughout the quarter.
The company’s automotive segment (E2W) posted a strong improvement in EBITDA margin and is close to EBITDA breakeven, it said in a statement.
The company’s ‘cell’ division reported a consolidated revenue of ₹4 crore against ₹3 crore in the previous quarter. The company has announced the integration of its cells in its own vehicles by Q1 FY26.
Ola Electric will also launch its much-awaited electric motorcycle portfolio across mass and premium segments.
On Wednesday, Ola Electric’s shares closed 2.6 per cent higher at ₹111 apiece, on the BSE.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.