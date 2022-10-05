Electric vehicle manufacturer, Ola Electric said that it recorded 4 times growth during the Navratra festivities, selling one scooter every minute.

The company said it also organised over 1 lakh customer test rides pan-India. Commenting on the announcement, Chief Marketing Officer, Anshul Khandelwal said, “Our sharp sales can be attributed to Ola’s three-pronged strategy of expanding our product portfolio with best-in-class offerings, adding more D2C touch points, and introducing finance offers that have attracted many first-time buyers to convert to EVs. We will consolidate our market leadership further and look forward to a bumper October.”

Ola expanded its D2C retail footprint with the opening up of 20 experience centers across the country in September and will scale the network up to 200 centers in different formats across the country by March 2023. Ola Electric also rolled-out several financial offers for S1 Pro and S1 buyers for the festive period, including lower price points, extended warranties, the lowest interest rates on loans, and an assured 7-day delivery through select Experience Centers.

