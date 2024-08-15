Ola Electric has launched three electric motorcycles and announced the integration of its battery cells in its vehicles.

The electric motorcycle portfolio, ‘The Roadster Series‘ has three motorcycles – Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. The introductory price of the e-bikes start at ₹74,999.

The entry-level bike Roadster X will come in three battery variants of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh, and a peak motor output of 11 kW. The top variant will have a maximum speed of 124 km/hour. It is priced in the range of ₹74,999-99,999.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company, at its annual event ‘Sankalp 2024’, said that the delivery of Roadster Pro will begin in Diwali next year, while Roadster X and Roadster will be available from January 2025.

While Roadster will have a peak motor output of 13 kW and comes in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh and 6 kWh battery variants, they are priced between ₹1,04,999 and ₹1,39,999.

The company also announced its plans for battery technology. Ola Electric showcased its Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5.

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, “Today, two-third of India’s two-wheeler (2W) market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India.”

It possesses five times more energy than the 2170 form-factor cells and is currently being used extensively in automobile applications. The cell has a wider operating window (10-700C), a longer life with more than 1,000 charge cycles, and better fast-charging capabilities with a 50 per cent charge guaranteed in 13 minutes.

Ola Krutrim

Ola’s artificial intelligence arm, Krutrim, will be manufacturing a set of chips called Bodhi for AI, Sarv for General Compute and Ojas for Edge.

The company plans to design and produce India’s first AI silicon chip by 2026, tailored for complex AI workload. The chip will enable the development of faster and more efficient AI systems, and it will also launch Bodhi 2 for AI training, inferencing, and fine-tuningby 2028.

Aggarwal said that Krutrim is now live with Ola Electric and Ola Cabs along with Krutrim’s AI customer care tool.

At the event, Aggarwal also said that the company would set up a 1-GW data centre facility by 2028. “Right now, our capacity is 20 MW,” he added.

Ola consumer

Ola Group has also rebranded its ride-hailing platform, Ola Cabs, as Ola Consumer to offer a broader range of consumer services.

The company is also looking to enter the quick commerce vertical, as it will be launching a fully-automated warehousing solution, which it claims is 90 per cent cheaper than existing dark store operators. This will be available on the ONDC network. The company already has partnerships with several large FMCG and D2C brands, including ITC, Marico and Bombay Shaving Company, for efficient and automated warehousing operations. “We have built tech that makes warehousing completely automated and completely change the state of warehousing with robot-first warehousing,” Aggarwal said.

Ola’s dark store will be a container, fully manufactured and volume-heavy. There is no need for space for humans.

Automating dark store operations will cut order processing time from around four minutes to under one minute, Aggarwal said.