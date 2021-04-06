Ola Electric ropes in auto veteran Yongsung Kim

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yongsung Kim as Head of Global Sales & Distribution, overseeing India and international markets.
A 35-year veteran with Hyundai Motor and Kia, Yongsung brings global automotive sales experience from around the world, including North America, Europe, UK, West Asia, Africa, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.
Yongsung will lead both the domestic and international strategy for sales and go-to-market for Ola Electric as it gears up to launch its first electric scooter across India and multiple international markets, including Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia.
“I am very excited to join Ola Electric and its team to develop a winning strategy for India and global sales for its range of EV products, beginning with the Ola Scooter. With this new assignment, I also returned to India, where I had spent several years in the sales teams of Hyundai Motors and Kia, so it is doubly satisfying for me and a great opportunity to work together towards putting India on the world EV map,” Kim said in a statement.
Welcoming Kim, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “I am excited to have Yongsung join our team at Ola Electric and look forward to collaborating with him as we launch our range of electric products around the world. His expertise in sales, distribution and service will be critical for our global expansion and for bringing our advanced, innovative electric products to our customers.”
