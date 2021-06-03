Ola expands leadership team with appointment of two new CFOs

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Ola, one of the world’s leading mobility companies, has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of two Chief Financial Officers. GR Arun Kumar joins as the Group CFO for Ola & CFO for Ola Electric, while Swayam Saurabh has come in as CFO for Ola’s Mobility, Financial Services and Foods businesses. The appointments follow several recent hires, including Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group CIO, N Balachandar as Ola Electric CHRO, Wayne Burgess as Ola Electric’s Head of Design, and Y. S. Kim as Ola Electric’s global head of sales and distribution.
Having worked across varied consumer and industrial sectors in both corporate multinationals as well as entrepreneur-led global companies, including Vedanta Resources, GE and Hindustan Unilever, GR Arun Kumar brings more than two decades experience in finance and strategy, including managing business growth and turnaround, large scale debt and equity capital market benchmark transactions, governance and reporting & compliance. With his experience in leading large-scale supply chain teams, delivering sales & supplier returns, managing large third-party manufacturing and of green field manufacturing projects, Arun joins the Ola leadership team at a time when Ola Electric is building the world’s largest two-wheeler factory which will also co-locate key suppliers in 2 supplier parks at the 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.
Swayam Saurabh brings over two decades of varied experience in a cross section of roles including internal audit, risk management, business and operational process improvements and financial reporting, with companies including Hindustan Zinc, Philips, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro. He joins the Ola leadership team as CFO of the high-growth mobility business, as well as the fast-growing financial services and foods businesses, with focus on building strong growth with a robust bottomline.
“At Ola, we are building a world class leadership team and hiring top talent from around the world. Arun and Swayam bring deep financial expertise across large and complex global organisations and multiple industries including minerals, construction and FMCG amongst others. I look forward to working with them to deliver our growth ambitions while maximizing capital efficiency” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, in a statement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...