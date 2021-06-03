Ola expands leadership team with appointment of two new CFOs

Ola, one of the world’s leading mobility companies, has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of two Chief Financial Officers. GR Arun Kumar joins as the Group CFO for Ola & CFO for Ola Electric, while Swayam Saurabh has come in as CFO for Ola’s Mobility, Financial Services and Foods businesses. The appointments follow several recent hires, including Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group CIO, N Balachandar as Ola Electric CHRO, Wayne Burgess as Ola Electric’s Head of Design, and Y. S. Kim as Ola Electric’s global head of sales and distribution.

Having worked across varied consumer and industrial sectors in both corporate multinationals as well as entrepreneur-led global companies, including Vedanta Resources, GE and Hindustan Unilever, GR Arun Kumar brings more than two decades experience in finance and strategy, including managing business growth and turnaround, large scale debt and equity capital market benchmark transactions, governance and reporting & compliance. With his experience in leading large-scale supply chain teams, delivering sales & supplier returns, managing large third-party manufacturing and of green field manufacturing projects, Arun joins the Ola leadership team at a time when Ola Electric is building the world’s largest two-wheeler factory which will also co-locate key suppliers in 2 supplier parks at the 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Swayam Saurabh brings over two decades of varied experience in a cross section of roles including internal audit, risk management, business and operational process improvements and financial reporting, with companies including Hindustan Zinc, Philips, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro. He joins the Ola leadership team as CFO of the high-growth mobility business, as well as the fast-growing financial services and foods businesses, with focus on building strong growth with a robust bottomline.

“At Ola, we are building a world class leadership team and hiring top talent from around the world. Arun and Swayam bring deep financial expertise across large and complex global organisations and multiple industries including minerals, construction and FMCG amongst others. I look forward to working with them to deliver our growth ambitions while maximizing capital efficiency” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, in a statement.