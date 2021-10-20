Ola Foods plans to launch a burger brand

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The food vertical of Ola, Ola Foods plans to launch a burger-focused cloud kitchen brand. According to a source aware of the development, the company is currently running tastings of various burgers that are to be launched under this new brand.
Ola launched its food business in 2019 with its flagship brand Khichdi Experiment and has since added seven cloud kitchens to its portfolio. These brands include The Biryani Experiment, Paratha Experiment, The daily Diner, Bowl Some, That Pizza Place, Nashta Express and Gulpp. The brands have a network of 40 cloud kitchens across six major cities.
After Ola acquired Foodpanda India in 2017 from Delivery Hero Group, Pranay Jivrajka was made the CEO of Ola Foods. However, Jivrajka quit the company in February 2021 to work on his own start-up. Gaurav Porwal, former SVP and Chief Operating Officer of Ola, had reportedly taken over the reins of Ola’s food business at that time. Interestingly, Porwal too exited the company earlier this month.
Ola Foods is the company’s second attempt at capturing the food-tech market in India. Earlier in 2015, Ola had launched Ola Cafe but had to shut down the vertical in a year’s time. Ola Foods competes with companies like Curefoods and Rebel Foods in the cloud kitchen space. The segment has seen a significant rise in both customer adoption and investor interest after the pandemic.
