Ola Group pledges ₹50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19

Ola Group which operates the mobility platform Ola on Saturday pledged ₹50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The fund is to help the State government in providing relief measures across the state and accelerating responses towards mitigating the health and social consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group, said, “State Governments across the country are actively combating the outbreak of Covid-19 with various initiatives on ground as well as massive relief measures for affected communities. We extend Ola’s support to the Maharashtra Government and stand with them in this hour of crisis.”

“We are also grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Government in serving citizens through our emergency services and in supporting essential mobility for BMC to ferry healthcare workers across Mumbai,” he added.

Ola, last week, had announced its partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility during Covid-19.

The company has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC to enable the municipal body to ferry medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals. The cars are also used to ferry doctors and BMC officials across the city.

Earlier this week, Ola had also rolled out its Ola Emergency service in Mumbai on Monday, to help people with non-Covid related medical trips.

The ‘Ola Emergency’ offering in Mumbai has over 200 hospitals mapped on the app.

The Ola Group has also contributed a sum of ₹5 crore to the PM CARES fund and pledged ₹3 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various states.