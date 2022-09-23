hamburger

Ola halts plan to layoff 200 engineers

BL Bengaluru Bureau | September 23 | Updated on: Sep 23, 2022
File Photo: Ola electric scooters

Ola is reassessing the way it maps productivity, looking at upskilling software engineers to optimise resources

Ola has halted plans to lay off 200 software engineers as part of internal restructuring, the company’s management informed employees in a townhall organised on Thursday evening.

The earlier decision to layoff engineers at the group level was made in an attempt to “centralize operations, minimize redundancy, and build a strong lateral structure that strengthens relevant roles and functions.” However, the company is now reassessing the way it maps productivity and will also look at upskilling software engineers to optimise resources.

Ola had earlier said it has increased its focus on non-software engineering domains as it builds engineering and R&D capabilities across vehicle, cell , battery, manufacturing and automation, autonomous engineering streams, and others.

“We are building on common capabilities and synergies across functions as it strengthens its play across 2Ws, 4Ws, cell R&D, and manufacturing. Ola currently has around 2,000 engineers and aims to increase its engineering talent pool to 5,000 over the next 18 months,” the company added. Ola Electric is said to be hiring for roles in vehicle engineering, sourcing, product management, and data science. 

Published on September 23, 2022
