Ola introduces a new cashless ‘in-tipping’ feature for users

on Tuesday announced a new ‘in tipping’ feature on its platforms to enable users to tip their cab drivers as a “token of appreciation.”

The mobility platform is rolling out the feature globally to help customers reward their drivers according to their overall ride experience.

“The new feature allows for customers to directly reward drivers who are delivering a safe, high-quality ride experience,” Ola said.

Through Ola’s new in-app ‘tipping’ functionality, platform users can include a tip for their drivers through the app.

“Customers can choose to voluntarily tip their drivers and the amount will be credited to the drivers’ account in its entirety as part of the regular earnings cycle,” the company said in an official statement.

The company has also launched a social media campaign, #SayThanksWithATip around the initiative to better help its driver-partners.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our driver-partners worked tirelessly to enable essential travel for all those in need, despite facing their own challenges. As services resume, they continue to personally invest in ensuring the safety of their customers and deliver a comfortable ride experience. Linking rewards to higher-quality services, we invite our customers to join us in sharing our appreciation and supporting them during these trying times. Not only will the new functionality provide an opportunity for drivers to increase their earnings but will also showcase how a small gesture of solidarity and support from customers will drive our driver-partner community to go a long way,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said.

Users will be able to view the new cashless tipping feature at the final step of the payment phase on their app starting today. They can select a fixed or customised amount for the tip.

The feature has been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.