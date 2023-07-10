Ride hailing platform Ola has officially launched its latest offering, Prime+, in Bengaluru and plans to launch it in more cities, co-founder and chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on Twitter.

“Prime+ has been a great pilot in Bengaluru over past couple of months. Today we’re opening it up for all customers in Bengaluru. Also, through this month launching in more cities,” he tweeted.

Through Prime Plus, the company claims to provide customers with professional drivers and a range of special features that guarantee a seamless ride experience, eliminating any cancellations or operational inconveniences.

The service, which was fully launched in Bengaluru on Monday, gained users’ interest, with many sharing their experience. “Taking Ola Prime+ to office today. Brings back the magic of cabs! Super impressed with the experience. Instant cab, clean car, and great driver. Good job by our teams. Go try it!@bhash@Olacabs,” a user named @akhandelwal shared on his twitter.

