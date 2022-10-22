EV unicorn Ola Electric has launched a new electric scooter S1 Air, which is available at an introductory price of ₹79,999 (ex showroom) till October 24 and at ₹84,999 (ex showroom price) post that.

Ola has re-engineered the powertrain and battery pack to build the S1 Air e-scooter. It will have a 2.5KWh battery pack and a 4.5KW hub motor, weighing the scooter at 99 kgs. S1 Air is said to deliver a top-speed of 85 km/hr, and go from 0-40 in just 4.3 seconds. It also comes with an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.

The introductory price will be available to customers who reserve the scooter for ₹999 on or before Diwali i.e. October 24. The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February and deliveries are scheduled to commence from early April next year. In the past year, Ola has battled consumer backlash over late deliveries, low scooter range and EV fire-related incidents.

Mass market product

Commenting on the launch, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Our objective was never to build a premium scooter or to build only a scooter. Our objective has been to transform the Indian mobility landscape to electric and make India a global leader in electrification. So, the next logical step for us is to launch a mass market and that’s what we have done today. We are very excited about what we have built and believe that this product will shake up the market.”

Aggarwal also hinted that the company is working on an electric motorcycle which might be announced next year. The company also teased the built of its electric car which was announced earlier this year. In August, Aggarwal said that Ola’s four-wheeler will debut by summer of 2024. The new car is expected to go from 0-100 kmph within four seconds and a range of more than 500 km/charge.

Further, the company has setup 50 hypercharger points and 50 experience centres (offline touchpoints) across the country. Ola aims to expand the experience centres’ network to 200 by March . The company also announced the launch of new accessories and merchandise will be available on the app and website starting today. Purchase of the former is slotted to begin from January .