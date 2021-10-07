Ola launches vehicle commerce platform – Ola Cars

Mobility major Ola has launched its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars to enable consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App.

One-stop shop

Ola Cars will begin with pre-owned and, over time, open up for new vehicles from Ola Electric and other automotive brands as well. It will offer a bouquet of services to customers, beginning with purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, maintenance including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories, and finally resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars. It will be a one-stop shop for customers looking at hassle-free buying, selling and managing their cars.

Starting with 30 cities, Ola Cars will soon scale up to over 100 cities by next year. The company also announced the appointment of Arun Sirdeshmukh as Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cars. Sirdeshmukh has than 30 years experience in consumer internet, FMCG, retail and fashion industries, including Amazon India, Reliance Trends and IBM Global Services. He will oversee sales and distribution, service, marketing, customer support, and go-to-market strategy for the business.

Sirdeshmukh said, “Ola has always been committed to delivering technology driven innovations to enhance consumer’s mobility experience. With Ola Cars, we are completely re-imagining not just buying and selling but also vehicle finance, insurance, as well as maintenance – an end-to-end digital-first experience for our customer. We have plans to expand aggressively over the next few months across India and international markets and also launch new verticals in this business including pre-owned 2W and new vehicles.”

New Mobility Vision

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “Customers are looking for a new way to buy, service and sell their vehicles. They are no longer satisfied with the archaic retail store mode. They want more transparency and a digital experience. With Ola Cars, we are bringing a completely new experience for buying, selling and overall ownership for both new and owned vehicles. I look forward to working with Arun and building this core pillar of our New Mobility vision.”

Ola Cars is part of Ola’s larger vision of New Mobility that encompasses three key pillars — New Mobility Services expanding from 150 to 500 cities and increasing its reach from 100 million people to 500 million people; New Energy Vehicles with EVs across existing and new vehicle form factors to bring cleaner, efficient and more affordable transportation to people; and New Auto Retail that will improve the entire life-cycle of vehicle ownership for a customer.